CDC says COVID-19 can survive on shoes

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control suggests that the COVID-19 virus can live on certain surfaces from hours to days.

Scientists have also discovered that the virus can survive on shoes. Therefore adding to the many ways the virus could be spread.

Dr. Jason Littleton, of Orlando, says the concern is real and when he leaves work at the hospital or his office, he showers and changes clothes before he interacts with his family. Other healthcare workers have gone even more extreme.

Kyle McBride, a nurse at Osceola Regional is living away from his family. They are in a rental home. He says this is a part of the reality of the pandemic. But he says, "this too shall pass," and looks forward to being able to hug his family once again.