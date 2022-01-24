Car crashes into business in Orlando's Milk District

Orlando police have arrested a teenager after they say he crashed with another vehicle and then into a building in the Milk District – then left the scene.

Officers say around 1:30 a.m. Monday, they responded to the 2400 block of E. Robinson St. regarding a 2 vehicle crash between a black Honda Civic and a red Nissan Altima.

The Altima reportedly slammed into a business as a result of the crash. Police say the driver of the Altima left the scene in another vehicle.

"The driver and passenger in the black Honda Civic remained at the scene and told our officers they were injured, however, they chose not to be transported to the hospital at the time," police said.

About an hour later, officers were called to meet with Brandan J McIntyre, 18, who said he was the victim of a carjacking.

"This investigation led our officers to determine that McIntyre was the driver of the red Nissan Altima involved in the above crash."

McIntyre was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injuries, and False Report to Law Enforcement Authorities.

