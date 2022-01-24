SpaceX preparing to launch CSG-2 mission on Thursday

article

SpaceX is gearing up to launch Italy's COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) satellite on Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket will carry an Italian surveillance satellite into orbit. CSG-2 is designed to provide critical data and emergency risk prevention.

The launch window opens at 6:11 p.m.

SpaceX said on Sunday that it completed a static fire test of the Falcon 9 rocket launch.

