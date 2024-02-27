Camping World Stadium hosts Monster Jam: Parking, shuttle info & more

Monster Jam returns to Camping World Stadium in Orlando this Saturday, March 2.

The showcase of monster trucks competing head-to-head while racing and flipping through the air is a popular event each year.

Tickets are still on sale.

Parking will be limited, so fans are encouraged to purchase parking ahead of time for $30. Click here to purchase.

Fans can also purchase parking in downtown Orlando and take a free shuttle to and from the stadium.

Guests can view the Event Day Guide for a complete list of rules and guidelines, including bag and tailgating policies.

Camping World Stadium enforces a clear-bag policy. The following bags are allowed:

Bag styles: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 14″ x 6"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5"

Prohibited bags include but are not limited to:

Bags larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

Parking and shuttle service maps can also be found in the Event Day Guide or below.

Where to park at Camping World Stadium for Monster Jam. (Photo: City of Orlando)

Monster Jam officials encourage all fans to prepare before arriving at the stadium. Officials suggest that fans should arrive at least two hours early to prevent delays.

Here is a timeline of what fans can expect:

12 p.m. - Downtown shuttle service begins

12:30 p.m. - All parking lots open

2:30 p.m. - Pit Party Begins

5:00 p.m. - Gates open

7:00 - Event begins

Road closures will also be in effect around Camping World Stadium beginning at noon on Saturday, March 2.