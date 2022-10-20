California homeowner creates incredible Halloween drone show featuring Stranger Things monsters, Metallica

article

A California homeowner known for creating stunning Halloween and Christmas home light shows has gone viral for his latest drone display, which features Metallica, Ghostbusters, and Netflix's Stranger Things.

Tom BetGeorge, who owns Magical Light Shows, a company that helps create home and commercial light shows, posted video of his latest show to his YouTube channel on Oct. 7.

His latest show begins with dozens of drones hovering above a house as synchronized spotlights and lights flicker to music. A spectacle in itself, but the highlight this year are the 300 drones, which reportedly hover 400 feet into the air, and maneuver to showcase Metallica's iconic logo, monsters from Stranger Things, and characters from Ghostbusters.

You can watch video of the home display below.

Since being posted on YouTube, the video has more than 1.3 million views. On Facebook, the video has been shared 14,000 times.

BetGeorge said this year's display would be an online-only experience after their home display reportedly averaged 100,000 visitors on previous visits.