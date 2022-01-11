Buyer beware: How to spot a fake COVID test and avoid online scams

article

Finding an at-home test at your local pharmacy is no easy task.

With store shelves bare, many are turning online in hopes of landing one.

Although, this opens the door for scammers trying to take your money.

"With the increase in demand, comes the increase in potential for COVID-19 scams," said Osceola County Department of Health Public Information Officer Jeremy Lanier.

Take the popular FDA-approved BinaxNow at-home test for example.

People on Facebook Marketplace and eBay are selling the $20 test for double or even triple the retail price.

County officials warn not to buy them if you do not know the seller.

"Even though the picture might look like a trusted at-home test kit, what you receive may not be exactly what is on the picture," said Seminole County Director of Emergency Management Alan Harris. "They could have packaging that looks very normal, but we’ve heard of things showing up where the solution is just olive oil."

Over in Osceola County, officials have received reports of people going door-to-door trying to sell tests or schedule you an appointment for one.

They say none of these opportunities are legitimate. They also say to be suspicious of pop-up testing sites asking for sensitive information.

"Particularly Social Security information. That’s not an identifier that needs to be collected during the testing process," Lanier said. "Typically its name, address, date of birth and then maybe an email or contact number."

The FDA is warning people to be suspicious of products claiming to treat a wide range of diseases, not to mistake personal testimonials for scientific evidence and to be suspicious of "quick fixes" or "miracle cures."

The FDA's website lists all tested and approved at-home tests as well as ones they have deemed as fake or dangerous. It also provides pictures of some of the proven fake items. Some of those sellers’ websites have been taken down.

"The county health department, our Osceola office of emergency management, and of course the state of Florida all have searchable sites where you can find reliable testing, vaccination and monoclonal antibodies treatment and sites," Lanier said.

If you are showing symptoms and can’t find a test or schedule one through a legitimate source, experts advise assuming you have the virus and self-quarantining for five days.

Doing so could save you time and money.