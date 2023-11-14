Brightline pet policy: Can you bring your dog or cat on the high speed train, and how much does it cost?

With the holidays around the corner, Brightline announced a series of deals for travel between Orlando and South Florida.

If you plan on taking the high speed rail instead of driving across the state, you might be wondering if you can bring your beloved pets with you. The short answer is yes.

Here's a look at Brightline's pet policy:

Can I bring my dog or cat on the Brightline?

Yes!

According to Brightline's pet policy, dogs and cats are the only pets permitted to travel on their trains.

You must provide advance notice on your reservation if you plan to bring your dog or cat with you. If you don't add your pet to your reservation at least 10 minutes before departure, Brightline may refuse to let your pet on the train.

Adult guests (13 and up) are limited to one pet per passenger.

Does my pet need to be secured on the train?

Dogs and cats must stay securely inside a carrier or crate in all areas past security, including in lounge areas and on the train.

While in the lobby, pets must be leashed at all times. There's a pet relief area outside the West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Brightline stations.

Pets can only travel inside a closed, approved hard or soft sided, leak-proof pet carrier. Pet carriers are not available for rent from Brightline. A limited quantity might be available for purchase.

If your pet is traveling under your seat or on your lap, the carrier size must not exceed 17 x 10 x 10 inches.

Pets can travel as a carry-on depending on their breed and size, but might need to have an additional ticket if they're larger. Furthermore, your pet must be at least 8 weeks old and be odorless, harmless, not disruptive and require no attention during travel.

"You can travel with your pet carrier/kennel and 1 personal item, but you will not be permitted to bring a carry-on bag in addition to a pet carrier and a personal item," Brightline said.

Pets are not allowed as checked baggage and must travel with a guest.

"Each passenger is responsible for the care and supervision of the pet they are traveling with," Brightline said. "Brightline maintains the right to refuse acceptance and may remove any disruptive or aggressive pet from stations or trains."

How much does it cost to bring my pet on Brightline?

For travel between Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, there's a $10 add-on fee for SMART and PREMIUM fares.

For travel between Orlando and all destinations, it's a $45 fee for SMART and PREMIUM fares.

Can I bring my service animal on Brightline?

Service animals are allowed on Brightline trains at no additional charge. Advanced notice is required.

Brightline said comfort and emotional support animals, plus search and rescue dogs, are not considered service animals. They are still welcome, but must abide by the standard pet policy.

Click here to read Brightline's pet policy.