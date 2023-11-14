Brightline slashes travel costs between Orlando and South Florida for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Brightline announced a series of Black Friday and Thanksgiving deals for travel between Orlando and South Florida starting at $39.

The high speed rail announced last week a Black Friday sale that calls for $59 one-way SMART fares for adults and 50% off fares for kids. This deal only applies to travel between Orlando and South Florida through February 2024 and must be booked by Nov. 27.

There's also a deal for travel between Orlando and West Palm Beach: an additional 50% off reduced fares for travel through Thursday, Nov. 16.

If you plan to travel on Thanksgiving, Brightline also reduced prices to $39 SMART fares for adults and $19 for kids.

SMART fare prices range from $79 to $119, depending on the date and time of travel.

