Brightline explores rail expansion to Tampa as delegation tours stations

Brightline on Monday welcomed Tampa-area elected officials and business leaders onboard one of its higher-speed trains to experience the new connection from South Florida to Orlando and explore future options for the Tampa extension.

The delegation of nearly four dozen people, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, traveled from Brightline's MiamiCentral station to its West Palm Beach station where they toured the facility. According to Brightline, a future Tampa station is expected to be similar in scope to the West Palm Beach station. The group then continued on to their final stop in Orlando.

RELATED: FDOT considers SunRail stops in Lakeland, Haines City, other Polk County cities

Brightline began operations in South Florida in 2018 and began service to and from Orlando in September.