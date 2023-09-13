Brightline announces highly anticipated opening date for Orlando service after double delay

Stream FOX 35 News:

After a couple of delays, Brightline has finally announced that service from South Florida to Orlando will begin on September 22.

"Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida," said Brightline President Patrick Goddard. "As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now."

Brightline's announcement comes after two prior delays of service. Brightline was first scheduled to begin service on September 1, but on August 7, the company announced they wouldn't hit their original opening weekend target. On August 30, Brightline said it added a few more days to its work schedule, adding that service wouldn't be available until after September 21.

The rail company is offering one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids for a limited time. They're also adding an automatic 25% discount for groups of four or more.

One-way PREMIUM fares start at $149, a first-class experience that includes priority boarding, a PREMIUM lounge, checked luggage and free snacks and beverages.

Brightline broke ground in Central Florida in 2019 – just one year after operations began in South Florida between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The rail service is the first private entity to deliver the intercity rail system since Henry Flagler built the railroad more than a century ago.

For more information, or to book, visit Brightline's website.