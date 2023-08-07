Brightline announces delay for inaugural run of higher-speed trains from Orlando to South Florida

article

Earlier this summer, Brightline Orlando announced the completion of its higher-speed rail line connecting Central Florida to South Florida. Tickets then went on sale for the first trips, which were scheduled to start on Friday, Sept. 1 – the Labor Day holiday weekend.

On Monday, Brightline that it is delaying the inaugural run of its passenger trains.

"We’re working through the final stages of certification and crew testing, but it’s apparent that we won’t hit our opening weekend as planned," said Brightline spokesperson Katie Mitzner​. "Knowing it’s a holiday weekend, we want to give guests as much time as possible to adjust their travel plans."

Mitzner said Brightline has begun reaching out to customers who had already purchased tickets and will refund their tickets and provide a premium credit. "On us," she added.

Guests with any questions regarding future travel plans to Orlando should refer to Brightline’s Help Center page.

Brightline broke ground in Central Florida in 2019 – just one year after operations began in South Florida between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The rail service is the first private entity to deliver the intercity rail system since Henry Flagler built the railroad more than a century ago.

How much are Brightline train tickets? When can I purchase them?

Travelers can purchase train tickets for future dates between Orlando and South Florida.

The company offers two classes of service: SMART and PREMIUM. Brightline’s PREMIUM service will provide complimentary drinks and snacks in a dedicated lounge and train coach.

One-way SMART fares will start at $79 and one-way PREMIUM fares will begin $149, according to Brightline's website.

What can guests expect on board a Brightline train?

When guests board a Brightline train, officials say they can expect spacious leather seats with plenty of legroom, access to complimentary, high-speed wifi, charging ports at every seat and multiple food and beverage stations onboard. Guests will also find a designated place for bikes and ample room throughout coaches for carry-on storage.

Where is the Brightline Orlando station located? What amenities does the Brightline Orlando station offer?

Brightline's modern, two-story Orlando space is located adjacent to Terminal C at the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The Brightline Orlando Station is located at 10705 Jeff Fuqua Blvd. South, Orlando FL 32827.

