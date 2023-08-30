Brightline delays start date for Orlando service – again

Brightline has once again delayed its start date for train service to and from Orlando.

Service was previously delayed earlier this month after Brightline announced it wouldn't hit its anticipated opening weekend date of September 1 ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Now, Brightline said it's "added a "few more days to our work schedule to complete the final stages of certification and testing," in a statement on social media.

They're getting closer to pinpointing a new date, but it won't be between September 7 to 21 for service to or from Orlando, Brightline said.

"(We) have already started engaging Guests whose travel has been impacted. Please visit the Help Desk on our website with questions or to connect with us," Brightline said.

Brightline broke ground in Central Florida in 2019 – just one year after operations began in South Florida between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The rail service is the first private entity to deliver the intercity rail system since Henry Flagler built the railroad more than a century ago.

How much are Brightline train tickets? When can I purchase them?

Travelers can purchase train tickets for future dates between Orlando and South Florida.

The company offers two classes of service: SMART and PREMIUM. Brightline’s PREMIUM service will provide complimentary drinks and snacks in a dedicated lounge and train coach.

One-way SMART fares will start at $79 and one-way PREMIUM fares will begin $149, according to Brightline's website.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Brightline officials unveiled the new Orlando Station and allowed guests to tour a train.

What can guests expect on board a Brightline train?

When guests board a Brightline train, officials say they can expect spacious leather seats with plenty of legroom, access to complimentary, high-speed Wi-Fi, charging ports at every seat and multiple food and beverage stations onboard. Guests will also find a designated place for bikes and ample room throughout coaches for carry-on storage.

Where is the Brightline Orlando station located? What amenities does the Brightline Orlando station offer?

Brightline's modern, two-story Orlando space is located adjacent to Terminal C at the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The Brightline Orlando Station is located at 10705 Jeff Fuqua Blvd. South, Orlando FL 32827.