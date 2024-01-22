Country star, Central Florida native Brian Kelley to speak, perform new music at Daytona Chamber event

Brian Kelley, one-half of the former Florida Georgia Line country duo, is set to speak and perform at the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce's 104th Annual Meeting on Feb. 2.

Kelley, an Ormond Beach native, will be featured in a conversation between Chair Mike Sibley and James Moore & Co. and plans to discuss his business ventures, according to the Chamber.

"He will share some insight on his entrepreneurial endeavors and how growing up in this area was a driving influence in his approach to business. You don't want to miss what is sure to be a memorable evening," the Chamber said on its website.

After the conversation, Kelley and his band will play a 30-minute acoustic set and showcase some of his newest music.

"Strongly inspired by growing up in the Ormond Beach area, these songs invoke fishing on the Tomoka River, playing baseball on fields across the region, spending time at the beach and much more," the Chamber said of Kelley.

Strengthening Kelley's ties to the Ormond Beach area is his father, Ed Kelley, former Ormond Beach mayor and commissioner and Volusia County Council chair.

The Daytona Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host its signature event at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 2 at 5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chamber members receive discounted admission of $150 per person, while non-members must pay $200. Registration closes at noon the day before the event.

