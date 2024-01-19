Mainland's Roland named Florida Dairy Farmer’s Football Coach of the Year

Travis Rowland is the first coach in Volusia County history to win the Florida Dairy Farmer’s Football Coach of the Year award.

This past season, he led the Buccaneers to their first state championship in 20 years.

"It’s that validation that we’ve got a good football program going right now," Rowland told FOX35.

Rowland was among his peers on Friday evening as he spoke at the Playbook Clinic in Altamonte Springs. Playbook Clinic’s CEO, DJ Wilson, says Rowland’s success isn’t surprising because he does things the right way.

"He has such a focus on transforming lives and doing great things for those kids. He’s a master in terms of culture, connecting to the community," Wilson said.

Mainland now has two state championships. The Bucs won their first title in 2003 when Rowland was a player on the team. It was a full-circle moment, as he got to bring home state hardware as the team’s coach.

"My grandmothers were the first two to tell me I was going to be a football coach. So kind of being able to live out a legacy they kind of chose for me…is amazing," Rowland said.

Rowland is confident his teams at Mainland will continue doing special things in Daytona Beach.

"You’re playing for one of the best programs in the country. You can’t beat that with a stick. We always say that environment matters. Mainland football is just different from a lot of other places," Rowland said.

It was a good year for prep football in Central Florida. Cocoa’s Jayvan Boggs was named this year’s Mr. Football.