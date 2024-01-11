Volusia County using cash incentives to lure new lifeguards amid shortage

Volusia County Beach Patrol oversees 47 miles of coastline, which gets tens of millions of visitors every year. Keeping them all safe are lifeguards. Most high school and college students work part-time during the busy summer months.

"It's just completely rewarding in every single way. There's good days and bad days, slow days and fast days, all kinds of experiences, you'll see medical calls, to saving somebody's life," said Shea Outlaw, a part-time lifeguard.

Beach Patrol leaders said they now had to compete with cell phones to hire these critical workers.

"We don't allow cell phones on our towers, so there's accessibility to your cell phone, not having that. Being away from social media, not having that immediate contact with friends and family," said Volusia Beach Patrol Capt. AJ Miller.

They've recently raised the pay to $17 an hour. It used to be just under $14. They've also added a $750 sign-on bonus for new recruits and a $1,000 bonus for all lifeguards who met specific attendance goals. Lifeguards said it would help.

MORE HEADLINES:

"There's not a lot of jobs that are starting right now at $17, and by the end of your first summer, you could be making more than that if you work a certain amount of hours," said Tyler Dalecki, a part-time lifeguard, "so definitely enticing."

Volusia Beach Patrol has 50 full-time lifeguards and hires 120 more during the peak seasons. The job isn't easy. They offer free courses and training sessions that all applicants must pass before getting hired. But lifeguards said nothing compared to the experience of saving a life.

"We know what these rips can do. We've seen them be the worst. Getting them back on the beach and giving you or their family a hug, there's just no other feeling like it," Dalecki said.

"So many people in our community have gone on to wonderful jobs, very financially affluent jobs, fulfilling jobs," said Capt. Miller, "and every single person I've talked to who has done that says the best job they've ever worked is being a Volusia County Beach Safety lifeguard."

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old. The county holds swim tryouts in March. Anyone interested in signing up can visit Volusia.org/lifeguard or contact Volusia County Beach Safety at 386-239-6414.