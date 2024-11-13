Brevard Zoo unveils expanded 'Expedition Africa' with new lion habitat

FOX 35 received an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Brevard Zoo’s newly expanded "Expedition Africa: area, set to open to the public this Saturday, November 16.

On Wednesday, three lion brothers — Karoo, Ruaha, and Chobe — were seen lounging on a shaded platform in their spacious new habitat. At 15,000 square feet, the enclosure is more than double the size of their previous home, providing ample space for exploration and enhancing the experience for zoo visitors.

"They are basically 500-pound 'scaredy-cats,'" said Brevard Zoo Keeper Cindy Watson, describing the brothers’ cautious nature.

"They’re very curious but cautious. With anything new—be it surroundings or people—they step back and observe before diving in. They’re also very mischievous and love to either eat or destroy anything we give them."

In addition to the lions’ expanded space, guests will enjoy a new boardwalk loop that offers fresh perspectives on the southern white rhinos, giraffes, camels, and other animals in the zoo’s train yard.

A new okapi encounter experience will also be available, allowing visitors to meet and feed George, an okapi who resembles a blend of an antelope and a zebra but is actually related to the giraffe family.

