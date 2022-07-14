Body believed to be missing suspect's father Juan Santiago found in Orange County lake, sheriff says

article

A body believed to be that of 52-year-old Juan Santiago, the missing father of a suspect who got into a shootout with deputies in Mount Dora on Monday, has been recovered, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced Thursday on Twitter.

The sister of suspect Johnny Santiago found the body in Lake Avalon in Orange County, according to Chitwood.

Juan Santiago had not been seen since Sunday after flying from New York to his family's second home in Deltona, after he and his wife became concerned after their son, 18-year-old suspect Johnny Santiago, had crashed a vehicle on Interstate 4.

Chitwood previously said the father and son began to argue over access to the family’s white 2022 Ford F-150, as the suspect's mother was on the phone with Juan in New York. The argument became heated and the mother allegedly heard gunshots and the phone went dead.

When deputies arrived to the home on Lehigh Drive Monday, no one was there and evidence found at the home had detectives fearing Juan Santiago may have been killed by his own son.

An alert was issued to other law enforcement agencies for the white truck.

Authorities later spotted the truck in DeBary and its driver seemingly drove away from deputies. The truck was seen again that afternoon at a Walmart in Lake County and the driver, later identified as Johnny Santiago fled from authorities, leading them on a short pursuit to Mount Dora.

At some point, Johnny Santiago began shooting at Lake County deputies, officials said, who returned fire, intense body camera video showed.

The truck crashed into a synagogue, where Johnny again began shooting at deputies, officials said. Deputies returned fire, striking the man, who then surrendered. He was taken to the hospital, and later booked into to the Orange County Jail Wednesday night.

