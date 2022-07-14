Driver dies after apparent shooting on SR-408 near Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police said a man is dead after he was reportedly shot at while driving on SR-408 on Thursday afternoon, and later crashed into a tree near downtown Orlando. Live view of SR-408 in video player above.
Orlando police said westbound SR-408 is closed at Crystal Lakes due to the investigation, and that westbound South Street is closed at Bumby Avenue.
According to police, a man in his 40s was driving westbound on SR-408 around 2:25 p.m. when his vehicle was shot at and "struck multiple times" near Bumby. The man exited the freeway at Mills Avenue and crashed into a tree, police said.
(Photo via Florida Department of Transportation camera)
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No other details were immediately released.