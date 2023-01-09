Remembering Bob Saget: 'Full House' castmates share heartfelt messages on anniversary of actor's death

article

It's been one year since actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room.

On Jan. 9, 2022, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the star, known for his role as Danny Tanner in the 80s sitcom, "Full House," was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Saget was in Florida at the time for a comedy tour. He was 65.

Kelly Rizzo, 43, pinned a heartfelt message in her late's husband honor to Instagram Monday.

"One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year? The surreal-ness never subsides. I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life," Rizzo wrote.

Rizzo continued the post, referring to herself as "the luckiest" for getting to be his wife and to "live with his warmth, and laughter and brilliance, and love."

A Ben Folds' song, titled, "The Luckiest," could be heard playing throughout the reel – a song Rizzo said was one of Saget's favorites.

"Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did. And to that I have to say, Well Done. You really won life, honey," she added.

Saget's fellow "Full House" castmates also took to social media on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure shared throwback photos of Saget and herself on Instagram. "I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone. Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh," she captioned the post.

"I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob," she continued.

Actor Dave Coulier also posted about the late comedian on Twitter. "At some point today, I'll think about how much I miss him and I'll shed some tears," he wrote. "Then I'll hear Bob's voice, and it'll make me laugh."

According to a statement Saget's family issued to E! News last year, the actor died from head trauma.

Citing authorities, it is believed the actor, "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the statement read.

The medical examiner confirmed a fracture was found at the base of Saget's skull with evidence of bleeding around the brain. The medical examiner suggested that Saget may have fallen and hit something hard, following by something soft, such as a carpeted floor.

The family's statement said drugs and alcohol were not involved.