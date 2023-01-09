Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, pins heartfelt post on anniversary of actor's death: 'it stills seems unreal'

article

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of former "Full House" star Bob Saget, shared a heartfelt post on social media Monday on the anniversary of his death.

"One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year? The surreal-ness never subsides. I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life," Rizzo captioned an Instagram reel of the two.

Rizzo continued the post, referring to herself as "the luckiest" for getting to be his wife and to "live with his warmth, and laughter and brilliance, and love."

A Ben Folds' song titled, "The Luckiest," could be heard playing throughout the reel – a song Rizzo said was one of Saget's favorites.

"Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did. And to that I have to say, Well Done. You really won life, honey," she added. And that is why I will be forever grateful for him and all the endless love he gave me, until my last day."

Saget's fellow "Full House" castmates, such as Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier, also took to social media on the one-year anniversary of his death:

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 9, 2022, Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Saget was in Florida at the time for a comedy tour. He was 65.

Detectives said there was no signs of foul play or drug use.

According to a medical examiner, a fracture was found at the base of Saget's skull with evidence of bleeding around the brain. The medical examiner suggested that Saget may have fallen and hit something hard, following by something soft, such as a carpeted floor.

In a statement Saget's family gave to E! News, citing authorities, the actor "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," and said his death was the result of head trauma.