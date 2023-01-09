Bob Saget remembered on one-year anniversary of his death at Orlando hotel

article

Monday marks one year since the passing of comedian and actor Robert "Bob" Saget.

The 65-year-old perhaps best known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner in the ABC sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix sequel "Fuller House," was found unresponsive, and later pronounced dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on Jan. 9, 2022.

According to an Orange County incident report, he was supposed to check out of the hotel that day, but family members were unable to reach him and asked the hotel security to perform a welfare check.

Security knocked on Saget's door, but there was no response. When they entered the room, Saget was found in bed, and was "cold to the touch," deputies said.

In 911 calls released by Orange County Fire Rescue, the caller, who is at the front desk, told the 911 dispatcher that they had received a call for a wellness check for Saget and were unsure how long he had been dead.

Caller: "He doesn't have a pulse. He's not moving. He's not breathing." The caller then tells the dispatcher he is going back up to the room to provide more details.

Caller: "He's not breathing, he's not moving."

Officials said he was declared dead shortly after 4 p.m. Detectives found no signs of foul play.

Saget was on a comedy tour in Florida, with his first show of 2022 at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, and had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville the day before, according to his Instagram page.

In his final Instagram post, Saget shared a photo of himself on stage with the caption, "I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

Bob Saget's cause of death

The actor reportedly died from head trauma, his family told E! News in a statement.

Citing authorities, Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the statement read. It also noted that "no drugs or alcohol were involved."

A fracture was found at the base of Saget's skull with evidence of bleeding around the brain, according to the medical examiner.

The medical examiner suggested that Saget may have fallen and hit something hard, following by something soft, such as a carpeted floor.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a batch of photos that were taken inside his hotel room.

Image 1 of 31 ▼ Photos of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died in Orlando, Florida were released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

More than 30 photos were released, mostly offering varying vantage points throughout the room – the living room, bedroom, bathroom, and closet, which still had clothing on the hangers.

Examiners returned to the actor's hotel room as part of their investigation and ruled out most furniture as a cause for death, such as countertops and night stands, due to them having hard edges.