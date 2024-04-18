Florida residents leave the most items behind in Ubers: report

Have you ever forgotten your sunglasses or hat in an Uber? What about your phone? Maybe you've forgotten hot sauce, a breathalyzer or even your pet turtle?

Surprisingly enough, those last three items have actually been left in Ubers in the past year, according to the rideshare company's eighth annual Lost & Found Index, which provides a glimpse into the items people leave behind and the cities they leave them behind in the most.

The most forgetful city in the U.S. is Miami, according to Uber's list. That means that people in Miami leave items behind in Ubers more than any other city in the U.S. Florida was well-represented on the list, with Orlando ranked at No. 6 and Tampa Bay at No. 8.

"Over the last twelve months, items of clothing, luggage, headphones and wallets topped the list of most frequently forgotten belongings. But Uber riders didn’t just leave the usuals behind… in fact, folks forgot their frontal hair toupees, live turtles, trays of meat pie, tubs of surgical implants, and more," Uber's report said. "We saw a few new forgetfulness trends this year, too: Miami was the most forgetful city, red was the most lost color, 9pm and 10pm are when most folks report lost items, and January 21st was the most forgetful day."

In addition to clothing, luggage and headphones, here's a look at the top 10 most forgotten items:

Clothing Luggage Headphones Wallet Jewelry Phone Camera Tablet or book Laptop Vape

Here are the most "forgetful" cities, according to Uber:

Miami Los Angeles Atlanta Houston Dallas Orlando Phoenix Tampa Bay Denver Austin

And here's a list of 10 of what Uber said are the most unique items left behind:

Frontal hair toupee Hot sauce and a breathalyzer I left a leaf in your car that’s much needed Two containers with spiders in them A Beyoncé fold up fan A tray of meat pie Ceramic cat Jar of oysters A personalized blanket with a picture of me and my dog Small rat skeleton prop

Click here to read the full report, which includes information on how to retrieve any lost items you may have left behind in an Uber.