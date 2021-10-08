Bears show up to Florida Popeye's 'looking for some spicy chicken sandwiches'

This family of Central Florida bears must have heard good things about Popeye's chicken sandwiches!

A FOX 35 viewer sent in video of a bear cub sniffing around a garbage bin at a Sanford Popeye's looking to get some food.

"Just here in the Popeye's parking lot, hanging out with a couple of bears. Looking for some spicy chicken sandwiches," the man says in the video.

The mama bear is spotted nearby as the cub looks for food.

