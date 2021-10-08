Expand / Collapse search

Bears show up to Florida Popeye's 'looking for some spicy chicken sandwiches'

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
Viral
FOX 35 Orlando

Bears show up to Florida Popeye's 'looking for some spicy chicken sandwiches'

A family of bears must have heard good things about Popeye's chicken sandwiches when they showed up to get some dinner.

SANFORD, Fla. - This family of Central Florida bears must have heard good things about Popeye's chicken sandwiches!

A FOX 35 viewer sent in video of a bear cub sniffing around a garbage bin at a Sanford Popeye's looking to get some food. 

TRENDING: Shark bites floating alligator’s foot in wild video

"Just here in the Popeye's parking lot, hanging out with a couple of bears. Looking for some spicy chicken sandwiches," the man says in the video. 

The mama bear is spotted nearby as the cub looks for food. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories. 