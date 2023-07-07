Barbie invades Orlando with iconic Dreamhouse truck, limited edition merch

Come on Barbie, let's go party – the Dreamhouse Living Tour is in town for three days of fun!

The decked-out Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour, which is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the famed doll moving into her first Dreamhouse, will be at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando for the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention.

It'll be parked in the front of the hotel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 6-8.

Barbie merch for sale

Check out the list below to see all the new Dreamhouse Living merchandise available for purchase:

Graphic T-shirt

Hoodie

Denim jacket

Baseball cap

Throw blanket tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass tumbler

Glass mug

Accessories cup

Thermal bottle

Along with all these goodies, fans can also take memorable photos with the colorful truck as a background. Plus, with a purchase of over $40, you get a free gift.

Visitors do not need to purchase a convention ticket to visit the Dreamhouse Living Tour.

Check out their website to see all event and locations, plus view all the new merch available.

Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling premieres in theaters July 29.