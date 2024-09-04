Bain, Worrell to face off in Orange-Osceola state attorney race after GOP candidate drops

The race for Orange and Osceola State Attorney is now down to two candidates after the Republican dropped out today without a reason.

Seth Hyman, who won the GOP primary two weeks ago, sent a letter to the State Division of Elections requesting that his name be removed from the general election ballot.

This leaves only Andrew Bain and Monique Worrell in the race. Bain, the incumbent, is running as an independent. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis after Worrell, who is running as a Democrat, was removed from office by the governor last year.

