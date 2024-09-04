Volusia County lifeguard who allegedly ran over 2 women on Daytona Beach faces civil lawsuit

A former Volusia County Beach Safety sergeant appeared in court facing a lawsuit after being accused of running over two teenagers on the beach.

One of the victims has sued Sgt. Arthur Gendreau, alleging he was driving carelessly.

"First off, I'd like to express my deepest apologies to these two young women," Sgt. Gendreau said.

Gendreau allegedly ran over the teens while driving his patrol vehicle on the sand in Daytona Beach.

"Not a day has passed that I haven't thought of the both of you and thanked God for his protection of the both of you," he added.

Gendreau took responsibility for the incident, which occurred over Memorial Day weekend.

"I was at fault and on duty in this accident. I feel they should be fully compensated for the trauma injuries."

Along with Gendreau’s statement, attorneys dismissed a careless driving citation he received for the incident. The aftermath was captured on law enforcement body camera video.

One of the victims, Sierra Trumble, was present in court and said she was glad to hear Gendreau take responsibility.

"I think it's genuine. All I was looking for was an apology," she said.

Her lawyer, John Phillips, called this the first step toward justice for the victims.

"I got to meet the officer. He was crying and seemed legitimately affected by this. He should be. He should be mad at his employer for putting him in this situation over and over again," Phillips told FOX 35 News.

The family's lawyer is calling for changes in Volusia County policy and has indicated that they may pursue a civil suit.

