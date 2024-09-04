Renderings show proposed dog park for 'Wyld Oaks' development in Apopka

Newly released renderings showcase a massive new development in Apopka called Wyld Oaks.

The development will feature a mix of homes, shops, restaurants, medical facilities, and entertainment venues. However, the developers are particularly proud of the planned Bark Dog Park.

"We've challenged ourselves to work with the community and users online to really help us design what would be ‘America's top dog park,’" said Wyld Oaks developer Joseph Beninati.

Two designs for the Bark Dog Park are being proposed, and the public is invited to vote on their favorite. One design features a traditional layout with play areas, splash pads, agility fields, and more all in one spot. The alternative design spreads these amenities out and connects them with trails.

Beninati emphasized the park’s inclusive approach, stating, "We see folks with small, medium, and large-sized dogs having slightly different needs and requirements, so we're going to tailor the park to accommodate all types of dogs."

Wyld Oaks, a 255-acre community, will be located alongside State Road 429 near Exit 38. The development will include 4,000 residential units, 200,000 square feet of commercial space, a 25,000-square-foot grocery store, trails, and parks.

"With the beltway, we're getting about 25 million cars per year traveling along the 5,000 feet of frontage we own across the 429, and we were also really attracted to the mix of uses we'd be able to put," Beninati added.

While developers couldn’t provide an exact completion date for Wyld Oaks, they noted that much of the infrastructure and buildings are expected to be finished by the end of next year.

