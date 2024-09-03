SpaceX targets Wednesday morning launch of Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites

Stream the SpaceX launch live

SpaceX will launch 21 Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities, into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch window opens at 8:59 a.m. ET. Backup opportunities are available until 12:59 p.m. ET, with additional windows on Thursday, Sept. 5, starting at 8:35 a.m. ET.

This mission marks the 15th flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously supported missions including Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20, and eight other Starlink launches. Following stage separation, the booster is expected to land on the "Just Read The Instructions" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.