Orlando commissioner responds to flooding concerns from Wadeview Park residents

A day after FOX 35 News reported flooding near Wadeview Park, which residents blamed on nearby construction, city officials arrived on-site. However, the meeting was brief and contentious, with raised voices dominating the discussion.

The city maintains that the flooding was caused by a flash flood that no storm system could have managed. Residents, however, believe the flooding was due to a construction zone they had previously warned might lead to such issues.

Residents have three main concerns about the construction. First, any storm drains along the road under construction had to be sealed, potentially diverting water onto nearby streets. They also worried that sand and debris from the construction zone could clog storm drains. Lastly, the residents were concerned about the elevation differences in new construction; newer homes are built at higher elevations, which could cause water to flow toward homes at lower levels.

Less than 24 hours after FOX 35’s initial report, city leaders visited the area to assess the damage. Homeowners have been seeking a conversation with the city since Sunday, with one family even displaying a sign that read, "Where’s Patty Sheehan?"

The meeting quickly became heated, with tempers flaring in just seconds. Both sides interrupted each other, and District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan expressed frustration, saying she was being accused of inaction when she had been working hard to help residents.

"I shouldn’t have to do all of that myself!" Sheehan shouted at a family who had lost their home in the flood.

"That’s what we elected you to do," replied homeowner Anne Harrison. "Why are you so angry with us? Why are you talking to us like this?"

The meeting ended abruptly when city officials left the scene.

"Why run away when we’re trying to express our concerns and help you fix the problem?" said David Mackoy, whose lawn and crawlspace were flooded, raising concerns about his home’s foundation.

FOX 35 followed up with the officials.

"The city is not responsible for the flooding," Commissioner Sheehan said. "It was an act of God."

"I guess my question is whether it was worsened by construction," FOX 35 News reporter Marie Edinger asked Sheehan and Public Works Director Corey Knight. "We did see videos of storm drains being blocked."

Knight explained that the drains weren’t closed but were covered by filters designed to keep sediment out while allowing water through. He noted that these filters would typically be removed before a significant storm.

"This was an intense event that happened in a short period of time," Knight said. "Six or seven inches of rain fell in a two-hour period."

FOX 35’s storm team meteorologists and the National Weather Service reported 4.5 to 5 inches of rain, not the 6 to 7 inches the City mentioned. The City emphasized that its stormwater systems are built to handle about one inch of rain per hour, and Sunday’s downpour far exceeded that capacity.

The city addressed concerns about sediment and stated that it was not the cause of the flooding. Regarding concerns about new construction at higher elevations, Knight said, "You have to be mindful of where you’re at elevation-wise, but there are low areas all over the place."

Mackoy remains convinced that debris from the construction site contributed to the flooding.

"I’ve lived here 25 years. We’ve never, ever, ever had this happen," Mackoy said.

After the meeting, Harrison expressed anger.

"There was no compassion whatsoever. Not even ‘I am sorry you’re going through this,’" she said.

The City also reminded the public that they can help keep storm drains clear by maintaining their yards and preventing debris like mulch, gravel, or sticks from washing into drains. They also advised against placing items like trash cans near storm drains.

City officials further stated that residents should call 911 during flash floods and remain informed as flash flooding can occur rapidly. They advised residents to avoid driving through standing water and to secure yard debris away from storm drains to prevent clogs and flooding. Flooding can also be reported by calling 407-246-2238 or completing an online report.

