Orlando attractions, resorts offering big deal to Florida residents

Walt Disney World Resort, other Orlando attractions, and hotels are trying to attract locals for spring break with never-before-seen deals.

Disney offering Florida residents a four-day ticket for about $50 a day. The regular price is more than $120.

"Disney traditionally do things like bundle free dining in with a hotel but they don’t usually discount tickets as deeply as they are right now," said Seth Kubersky, Co-author of Unofficial Guides book series.

Universal is selling four-day tickets for the price of one and at SeaWorld, it’s a BOGO, a one-day ticket, gets you another day, at another park.

The deals, don’t stop there, resorts have also dropped prices, as listed below:

Hilton Grand Vacations SeaWorld: $100.

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista: $89.

Wyndham Lake Buena Vista: $76.

Doubletree SeaWorld: $66.

Crowne Plaza Lake Buena Vista: $63.

The Rosen Inn International $57.

"Seeing hotel nightly rates under 100 bucks, especially with that proximity to Disney, is also a big shift," said Kubersky.

"Our rates are probably the lowest you’ll ever have in your lifetime," said Jay Leonard, General Manager, Wyndham Lake Buena Vista.

Jay Leonard is the general manager at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista. He says the resort area is relying on local business.

"It’s really about trying to get the occupancy back and the Florida resident is the one that’s going to really drive that home," said Leonard.

"We’re not going to have international tourism but all signs are pointing to domestic tourism really picking up the slack this spring break," said Kubersky.

If you are looking to book a staycation, act quick because resorts and parks are operating with capacity limits due to the ongoing pandemic.

