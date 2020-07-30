Attendees at Central Florida graduation ceremonies test positive for COVID-19, school officials warn

article

Attendees of certain graduation ceremonies in Central Florida are being asked to quarantine for 14 days after some people in attendance tested positive for coronavirus, school officials warned.

Brevard Public Schools said that they were notified on Thursday afternoon that attendees at graduation ceremonies held at Palm Bay Magnet High School and Brevard Virtual School over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said that they have begun the process of notifying families who attend each of the ceremonies. The Department of Health in Brevard County asked that all attendees at these events quarantine for 14 days.

They said that at least 239 students graduated at the affected ceremonies. Each one of them was given four guest tickets each.

Earlier this week, school officials said that hundreds of students and their guests who attended an in-person graduation ceremony in Brevard County may have been exposed to COVID-19. This was at the Bayside High School graduation. So, the cases announced on Thursday are in addition to the ones reported earlier this week.

