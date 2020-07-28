300 students, guests, staff at Central Florida graduation possibly exposed to COVID-19, school district warns

article

Hundreds of students and their guests at a Central Florida graduation could have been exposed to COVID-19, the school district said.

Brevard Public Schools told FOX 35 on Tuesday that the Department of Health has sent notifications to the families of Bayside High graduates, as they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

They said that this exposure notification applies to nearly 300 students. Each student received two tickets for guests and there were about 30 staff onsite.

