Arrest made in connection with two bodies found near Apopka church in May

Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection with two bodies that were found in a wooded area near an Apopka church in May.

Investigators say 26-year-old Pablo Antonio Tavarez was arrested and charged with the murder of one of the victims at this time. The sheriff said he is soon to be charged with the second murder as well.

Sheriff Mina said the victims and the suspect are all from the west Orange County area.

He also said that the three knew of each other through solicitation of prostitution.

No word on if investigators believe there could be more victims.

