Arrest made in 2020 murder of Ocoee High School football star Dexter Rentz Jr.

Ocoee High School football standout Dexter Rentz Jr. was killed in a drive-by shooting four years ago. On Wednesday, an arrest was made connected to the April 2020 incident.

Rentz Jr. was among four individuals shot during the incident, with him being the sole fatality. Authorities identified the alleged gunman as Christopher Burke.

The shooting occurred outside Dexter's grandfather's residence along Else Street. It is still unknown if Rentz Jr. was the intended target.

RELATED HEADLINES:

At the time, Rentz was 18 and had recently committed to playing football for the University of Louisville on a full scholarship. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal generously covered Dexter's funeral expenses.

Following the tragic incident, Dexter's family and friends expressed profound grief over his untimely death.

Christopher Burke faces charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder i

"They took a beautiful human being from the world," one man told FOX 35 News during a 2020 interview. "He was going to impact a lot of people. You see he was already doing that even in his death."

Burke faces charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in connection with the case.