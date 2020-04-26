Teen killed in Orlando shooting was committed to play football for University of Louisville, report says

Police are investigating after multiple people were shot and one person was killed overnight in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said that at about 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, units responded to a call of shots fired on Elese Street.

Reportedly, someone rolled up in a car and fired at people in front of a house. Police believe that dozens of shots were fired from a high-capacity weapon.

They confirmed that at least four people were shot and one of the victims was killed. That person has been identified as 18-year-old Dexter Rentz. The other victims went to the hospital and at least one of them was seriously injured.

Ocoee High senor Dexter Rentz Jr., pictured running the ball against Apopka on Sept. 13, 2019. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Dexter Rentz was a high school senior from Ocoee. He was recruited and committed to the University of Louisville to play football.

Photo by the Orlando Sentinel

Rentz also made several posts onto his Twitter about his recruitment to Louisville, including welcoming and supporting several other recruits onto the team.

A verified fan page for the University of Louisville athletics tweeted about Rentz's passing on Sunday morning, saying that it is "absolutely devastating news to hear the death of Louisville signee Dexter Rentz. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Dexter as well as to the Louisville football program during this horrible tragedy."

Police confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando reporter Matt Trezza that they are still trying to identify the suspect.

