Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead.
The suspect reportedly remained at the scene after the shooting.
Police said the two knew each other. Their identities have not been released at this time.