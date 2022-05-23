Are you smarter than a high school student? Get paid $1,000 if you can score higher on SAT

article

Do you remember taking the SAT exam in school? If you did pretty good and want to try it again, it could score you $1,000!

The Learner tutoring company wants to pay someone $1,000 to take the SAT and see if they can beat the average high school student’s score. According to the College Board, the average SAT score in 2021 was 1060.

"Our ideal candidate doesn’t need any special qualifications, just a confident ‘can-do’ attitude and the ability to spend three hours taking a test," the Learner website says.

The Post-High School SAT Challenge will require the chosen candidate to take the practice exam that includes multiple-choice questions for the SAT math, reading, and writing and language sections. No essay portion will be given. You'll be given three hours and 15 minutes with breaks to take the exam. Because this is not an official SAT exam, you can take the test from anywhere!

The candidate will get paid $1,000 cash once you’ve "completed the job requirements of taking the SAT exam that we provide," according to Learner.

Are you up for the challenge? You can apply HERE. Applications are being accepted through June 6.