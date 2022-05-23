Florida woman jokes about hissing 'puppy' from eBay after finding alligator in garage

article

A Florida woman had some fun with a scary situation after finding a large alligator in her garage recently.

Cindy Frasier, of Polk City, posted photos of the intruder on Facebook, but joked about it being just a big puppy from eBay – who happens to be a bit ‘snappy.’

"I bought this new puppy off of eBay, but something seems to be wrong with him," she wrote. "When I put his collar and leash on him, he growls, hisses, and then rolls and rolls… Does anyone know if Cesar Milan works with this new breed Chihauhator or Gatohauhau?"

Credit: Cindy Frasier

She kept the joke going, saying the 7 ½-foot ‘puppy’ is a "little nasty" and just wants it "to be more respectful."

Frasier said she was coming around a blind corner to get on a golf cart when she nearly ran face-first into the gator while holding her dog.

She told FOX 35 News that she called a trapper and the gator was removed.

If you encounter an alligator, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. The FWC will dispatch one of its contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.