Apopka mother charged in deadly September crash that claimed life of daughter
APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka mother faces multiple charges after a crash in September that killed her 4-year-old daughter and seriously injured another child.
Caitlyn N. Swatkowski, 34, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 22 on State Road 429, according to the Apopka Police Department.
Investigators said her vehicle veered off the road, resulting in the death of her young daughter and critical injuries to a second child inside the car.
Following a detailed investigation, authorities obtained arrest warrants for Swatkowski on charges including aggravated manslaughter of a child, DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, child neglect with great bodily harm, and DUI causing serious bodily injury.
Swatkowski was arrested during an unrelated court hearing in Volusia County and was booked into the Volusia County Jail.
Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
