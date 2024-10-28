Apartment fire in Altamonte Springs, seven residents displaced

A two-alarm fire early Monday morning displaced seven residents at the Latitude Apartments in Altamonte Springs, according to fire officials.

The Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) responded to the blaze at 898 Orienta Avenue at approximately 5:27 a.m.

Crews from Station 11 arrived on the scene within one minute and quickly began battling the fire, which affected one building and four apartment units.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross of Central Florida was called to assist the seven displaced residents.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire, and no additional buildings were damaged.

The SCFD shared an update on their X account (formerly Twitter).

Further details regarding the cause of the fire are expected to be released once the investigation is complete.