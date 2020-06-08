Another week of protests expected as 8 p.m. curfew in Downtown Orlando is lifted

Protests are entering their second week across the nation as people continue to march through the streets, denouncing police brutality and demanding reform in the name of George Floyd.

Protests in Orlando over the weekend remained peaceful, as several people spoke in front of City Hall while other demonstrators marched through Downtown. In fact, there were zero arrests made on Saturday. Police have not released the numbers for Sunday yet.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer even lifted the 8 p.m. curfew in Downtown Orlando but the Orange County curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. remains in place.

RELATED: Prosecutors: 2 Buffalo officers charged with assault for pushing 75-year-old protester

On Sunday, local politicians and pastors held a church service at Judah Church, honoring George Floyd and giving the community a chance to come together through prayer.

Pastor Clint Brown told FOX 35 Orlando that "Tonight, it's just about encouraging churches to utilize that platform that we get every week to then share with people how important it is to be one, to see others who are hurting and respond to that hurt."

Advertisement

RELATED: Dr. Fauci says George Floyd protests provide ‘perfect recipe’ for new coronavirus surges

More protests are expected on Monday, the same day that a public viewing will be held for George Floyd on Monday in Houston. That is where he lived most of his life before moving to Minnesota. A private funeral and burial will then be held on Tuesday.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.