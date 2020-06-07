Protests, prayers continued Sunday calling for equality, end to police brutality

Day nine of protests continued Sunday in Orlando in the wake of George Floyd's death.

It was the first day since Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer lifted the 8 p.m. curfew previously instituted in Downtown Orlando.

The citywide 10 p.m. curfew remained in effect until further notice.

However, instead of just peaceful protests, some, including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other community leaders, came together for a prayer event to call for unity and an end to police brutality.

