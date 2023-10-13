Another family's Disney World trip spoiled after TSA hassles at Sanford airport: 'Felt like we were targeted'

In September, FOX 35 reported on a Make-A-Wish family who felt mistreated while going through TSA security. Another family, also going to Walt Disney World for a Wish trip, saw ou story and said the same thing happened to them.

"It's supposed to be a memorable trip to take your mind off of the medical day to day," Amanda Growth told FOX 35.

Her son, 5-year-old Ollie, has Spinal Muscular Atrophy and chronic respiratory failure. She said their Make-A-Wish trip was great until their flight home at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

"I feel like we were targeted," said Growth.

She said their first setback was at the check-in counter for their flight.

"Because Ollie is in a motorized wheelchair and that seems to be a problem for motorized wheelchairs on planes because of the fact of the batteries," she said.

She then went to the TSA Checkpoint where she said she had additional hassles.

"And [they] started telling me that I had to take all of the things off of the wheelchair," said Growth. "My son is attached to these medical devices. He's on a mechanical ventilator. I cannot remove this."

She asked for a supervisor or someone from TSA Cares, a program that helps people with disabilities or medical needs who need extra assistance getting through security, to help. Instead, she said she was told by an employee that "'we're not TSA, we don't have to follow TSA Care,' and that is absolutely false.'"

She said all of their bags were separated and taken to different agents. She said they were touching the sterile medical equipment and didn’t put on clean gloves.

Growth said the extra time that it took, she almost missed her flight. Then, when she made it through security, she said she was asked to carry her son onto the airplane.

"He's almost 50 pounds," said Growth. "His mechanical ventilator is 13, his portable suction is seven and his schoolbag is probably eight and a half. No, we cannot carry him."

Groth said they finally let her take the wheelchair to the plane but there were problems getting the wheelchair on board.

"The pilot and ended up boarding and going and speaking with somebody actually out of the airplane," she said.

Then she saw our story with Jessica Carter. Carter was forced to take her son out of his medical stroller even though she had note of medical necessity.

"When I saw that, I just could not even wrap my mind around it," said Growth.

She filed complaints with TSA and feels like nothing is being doe, a sentiment Carter shares. The last update Carter got from TSA was that the agents in her situation would get a one-on-one training.

"I think training is wonderful, I definitely think they need more training, I just don’t think it’s enough," said Carter.

We reached out to TSA for comment. The federal agency did not address Growth's concerns specifically nor the situation at the airport, but responded with the following statement:

"The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) strives to treat all passengers with respect and dignity during the security screening process. Any traveler who wants to provide feedback on their security screening experience is welcome to reach out to the TSA Contact Center by phone at (866) 289-9673 or email: https://www.tsa.gov/contact/contact-forms."

We also reached out to Orlando Sanford International Airport about the situation.

"The Sanford Airport Authority (SAA) is aware of two unfortunate incidents that occurred between two families and TSA security screening personnel at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on July 5th and September 24th . Although the incidents fall within TSA's responsibility and ownership, these family’s experiences are very concerning to the SAA."

"We have coordinated with TSA and have been assured that the circumstances are being addressed appropriately with their TSA screening contractor, Trinity Technology Group. The SAA remains committed to ensuring that all passengers are treated with respect and dignity at our airport," the statement read.

At the end of the day, both moms say their goal is to make sure that their experience does not ruin another Wish family’s trip, due to mistreatment from TSA agents. They hope more change will happen.