Anna Kepner update: Step-sibling may face charges in Florida teen's death aboard Carnival cruise ship: Filing

The Brief The FBI is considering a potential criminal case against one of Anna Kepner's step-siblings related to her death, FOX 35 has learned. The info was part of an emergency court filing connected to an unrelated family court case. Kepner died on Nov. 7 while aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. The FBI has released very few details publicly about her death.



The FBI could be launching a criminal investigation related to the death of Anna Kepner, the Titusville high school student who mysteriously died aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

FOX 35 Orlando has obtained an emergency motion filed in an unrelated case connected to Kepner's stepmom, which indicates that the FBI could be launching a criminal investigation into one of the stepmom's children – potentially one of Kepner's step-siblings.

"The respondent has been advised through discussions with FBI investigators and her attorneys that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children," reads the document.

The document does not name anyone specific nor details about the investigation, Kepner's death, nor the circumstances surrounding her death.

It does indicate that all involved were on the cruise ship with Kepner.

The FBI has not confirmed or released any information related to Kepner's death nor whether it is investigating her death, citing agency policy regarding active investigations.

FOX 35 has reached out to the FBI repeatedly for information regarding Kepner's death.

The emergency motion was filed in family court related to a separate case there. The motion filed on behalf of Kepner's stepmother asks for a continuance in that case, claiming that she cannot testify at an upcoming hearing due to Kepner's death and citing the Fifth Amendment not to self-incriminate.

What happened to Anna Kepner?

Very few details have been released on Anna Kepner's death.

FOX 35 has learned that Anna Kepner died aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

The cruise ship quickly returned to PortMiami in South Florida on Saturday, a day after Kepner's death.

How Kepner died has not been determined, officials told FOX News Digital on Tuesday. FOX News reports that the autopsy report is not yet ready.

The Daily Mail, citing unnamed sources, revealed grisly details on Kepner's alleged death. Federal nor state officials have not confirmed any of those details.

Timeline:

Nov. 7 - Anna Kepner found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 - Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami

Nov. 9 - Temple Christian School posts tribute for Anna Kepner on Facebook

Nov. 10 - Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizons ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 - Anna Kepner's obituary posted online.

Nov. 11 - FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 - Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 20 - Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner planned.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner was a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida. She was preparing to graduate in Spring 2026 and had dreams of joining the U.S. Navy and eventually becoming a K-9 police officer, according to her family and an online obituary.

Her funeral is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20 at a funeral home in her hometown, according to a public online posting.

"Anna was pure energy: bubbly, funny, outgoing, and completely herself. She never had a filter, and that was part of her charm. Whether she was practicing new makeup looks (even if she had nowhere to go), making TikToks in front of the mirror, or blasting a perfectly curated playlist on the boat, Anna lived every day with her whole heart. She loved the sun, the water, boat days, island days, and beach days, anything that let her soak in the light she so easily radiated to others," reads her obituary.

She attended several high schools: Titusville High School where she was a member of the Varsity cheer team. She then moved over to Astronaut High School, before joining Temple Christian School.

"The Kepner family asks for privacy and respect during this difficult time — and for everyone to remember Anna with laughter, color, sunshine, and love. Because that’s exactly how she lived her life."