Carnival Horizon death: FBI investigating passenger's death aboard Carnival cruise ship

The FBI has opened an investigation after a passenger aboard Carnival's Horizon cruise ship died over the weekend, both the FBI and Carnival Cruise Line have confirmed.

In a statement to FOX 35 News, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that its Carnival Horizon ship returned to PortMiami on Saturday morning, Nov. 8, 2025, following the death of a passenger. Few details on the nature of the investigation or the circumstances of the death have been released.

"The death of a guest traveling on the Carnival Horizon voyage that returned to PortMiami on Saturday morning, Nov. 8 is being investigated by the FBI. Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, it is up to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office to provide further details. Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest," read a statement from Carnival.

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the FBI's Miami Field Office confirmed to FOX affiliate, WSVN, on Saturday that agents had responded to the scene. No other details were immediately released.

Report: Anna Kepner, 18, was from Titusville, Florida, and had a bright future ahead

In an interview with ABC News, family members identified the woman as 18-year-old Anna Kepner.

Family members said Kepner had graduated from high school in May and that she had recently taken her test to join the military, according to ABC News' report. She was remembered as someone who did well in school, had a happy and bubbly personality, and enjoyed volunteering within her grandparents' 55+ community.

Officials have not identified the woman nor released details on the circumstances of her death.