Anna Kepner: Cruise ship death investigation timeline

Published  November 20, 2025 12:28pm EST
Anna Kepner
FOX 35 Orlando

    • Anna Kepner, 18, died onboard a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7.
    • Her cause of death has not been determined at this time, authorities say.
    • Kepner's funeral is planned for Nov. 20.

The FBI is investigating a teen death that occurred on a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7. 

Anna Kepner, 18, from Titusville reportedly died sometime between the Carnival Horizon was traveling back to PortMiami from international waters. 

Now, according to court documents in an unrelated case, FOX 35 learned that Kepner's stepbrother, 16, is a potential suspect in the FBI's investigation. 

At this time, Kepner's cause of death has not been released by medical examiners. The FBI is also not providing updates regarding its investigation at this time. 

Here's a timeline of events since Anna Kepner's death. 

Timeline:

Nov. 7 - Anna Kepner was found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 - Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami.

Nov. 9 - Temple Christian School posts a tribute for Anna Kepner on Facebook. 

Nov. 10 - Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizon ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 - Anna Kepner's obituary posted online.

Nov. 11 - FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 - Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 19 - FOX 35 talks with Anna's mom, who shared memories of her daughter and described her a joyful, compassionate young woman. 

Nov. 20 - Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner in Titusville

