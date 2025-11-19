Anna Kepner's stepbrother, 16, a 'suspect' in Florida teen's death aboard cruise ship: Court filing

The 16-year-old stepbrother of Anna Kepner, the Florida teenager who died aboard a Carnival cruise ship, is being investigated as a possible suspect in the teen's death, according to a new court filing in an unrelated family case.

Anna Kepner's stepmother and her ex-husband are in the middle of an unrelated child custody civil case in Florida court. However, in those documents, it reveals that a 16-year-old step-sibling is part of an "open F.B.I. investigation" related to the "tragic situation" of Kepner's death.

"It is true that there is an open investigation regarding the death of the biological daughter of the step-father and (16-year-old) is a suspect regarding this death which occurred recently on a cruise ship," reads part of the latest court filing.

It also reveals that the 16-year-old is now living with a relative of his mother. The document also mentioned that it is believed that an attorney has been hired to represent the 16-year-old.

To date, the FBI has released very few details publicly about the death of Kepner. The FBI has not formally confirmed it has launched an investigation, citing agency policy not to comment on an active investigation. The FBI has also not released details on how Kepner died, the circumstances of her death, nor named anyone a potential person of interest or suspect.

Kepner's funeral is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. Her family remembered her in an online obituary as "bubbly, funny, outgoing, and completely herself." They said her favorite color was blue and encouraged people to wear blue to her funeral.

What we know about Anna Kepner's death

FOX 35 has learned that Anna Kepner died aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

The ship was already on its way back from its Caribbean destinations. It arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning.

The Daily Mail, citing unnamed sources, revealed grisly details on Kepner's alleged death. Federal nor state officials have not confirmed any of those details.

Timeline:

Nov. 7 — Anna Kepner was found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 — Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami

Nov. 9 — Temple Christian School posts tribute to Anna Kepner on Facebook

Nov. 10 — Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizons ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 — Anna Kepner's obituary was posted online.

Nov. 11 — FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 — Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 20 — Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner planned.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner was a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida. She was preparing to graduate in Spring 2026 and had dreams of joining the U.S. Navy and eventually becoming a K-9 police officer, according to her family and an online obituary.

Her funeral is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20 at a funeral home in her hometown, according to a public online posting.

"Anna was pure energy: bubbly, funny, outgoing, and completely herself. She never had a filter, and that was part of her charm. Whether she was practicing new makeup looks (even if she had nowhere to go), making TikToks in front of the mirror, or blasting a perfectly curated playlist on the boat, Anna lived every day with her whole heart. She loved the sun, the water, boat days, island days, and beach days, anything that let her soak in the light she so easily radiated to others," reads her obituary.

She attended several high schools: Titusville High School, where she was a member of the varsity cheer team. She then moved over to Astronaut High School, before joining Temple Christian School.

"The Kepner family asks for privacy and respect during this difficult time — and for everyone to remember Anna with laughter, color, sunshine, and love. Because that’s exactly how she lived her life."