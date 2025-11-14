Anna Kepner update: Funeral planned after death on Carnival cruise ship

The Brief Anna Kepner, 18, died on a Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Nov. 7. Anna's cause of death is unknown. Anna Kepner's Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 20.



Anna Kepner had plans for her life.

The Titusville teen planned to join the U.S. Navy after graduation and go on to be a K9 police officer, according to her obituary on North Brevard Funeral Home's website.

However, in her senior year of school, Anna died while on vacation in the Caribbean on a Carival Horizon cruise. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anna died on Nov. 7. She was 18 years old.

What we know:

Anna Kepner was on vacation on a Carnival cruise ship when she died. The ship, which was out at sea, returned to Miami a day later.

Carnival declined to release further details about the incident, saying the ongoing matter is under the jurisdiction of law enforcement. FBI Miami are conducting the death investigation.

Timeline:

Anna was a passenger on board the Carnival Horizon which departed from Miami.

A Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner confirmed Anna died around 11:17 a.m., Friday, Nov. 7.

The ship returned to PortMiami on Saturday morning.

Her celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 20, her obituary said.

Family, friends grieve Anna

Born June 13, 2007, Anna was known as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light, her obituary said. She was bubbly, fun and outgoing.

Anna loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

Anna's obituary described her as someone who loved practicing makeup looks, making TikTok videos and spending time in the water.

Her friend, Gennavicia Guerrero – who’s known Kepner since 8th grade – said she was in shock when she found out Anna had died while on a cruise ship.

"I broke down," Guerrero told FOX 35. "I looked through all of our pictures immediately. I missed her so much. I really cried."

Guerrero described her friend as someone who loved makeup and jewelry. They enjoyed swimming and dancing together, she said.

The community at Temple Christian School in Titusville placed flowers and baloons on Anna Kepner's car, who died while on a cruise on Nov. 7.

Temple Christian School remembers Anna

Anna attended Temple Christian School in Brevard County, where she looked forward to graduating with the Class of 2026.

On Monday, the community gathered at Temple Christian to remember Anna, according to a post shared on the school's page, by placing several bouquets of flowers and balloons on her vehicle in the parking lot.

"Praise God that we can rest in knowing that Anna is with our Lord and Savior. It doesn’t make our grief any easier, but God is close to the broken-hearted. Please reach out to Live Well if you know of a student in need," school administrator Andrea Stoner wrote on Facebook.

Rich Brunner, Student Relations, said, "Anna I will deeply miss you. You were a bright, kind-hearted young woman whose presence brought warmth and energy into the classroom. Your curiosity, your gentle spirit, and the way you cared for those around you made a lasting impression on me and on everyone who knew you. I will miss you poking your head in my office to say hello and that turning into a fun 15-minute conversation. Losing you is heartbreaking, yet I remain grateful for the time I had with you and the privilege of you becoming part of our TCS family. Your absence will be felt every day, but your impact and the memories you created will continue to live on in our hearts. Love, Mr. Brunner."

Anna's obituary said in lieu of flowers at her service, people are encouraged to leave flowers on her car at the school.

The family asks everyone to "remember Anna with laughter, color, sunshine, and love. Because that’s exactly how she lived her life," her obituary said.