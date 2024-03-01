'America's Most Wanted' suspect's sister, brother-in-law accused of hiding him at Polk County home

Days after a man featured on FOX's America's Most Wanted was arrested in Polk County, his sister and brother-in-law were arrested for allegedly harboring him at their home.

Davie Albarran, 51, was a fugitive from Osceola County for about a year and had two active warrants in both Orange and Osceola counties for his arrest. He was wanted in Osceola County for sexual battery on a child, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, and child abuse, and in Orange County for failure to pay child support.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office took him into custody on Feb. 18 after Davie Albarran's daughters revealed his location and turned him in, Sheriff Grady Judd said. Now, two of Davie Albarran's family members are behind bars in connection to the case.

Madeline Albarran, 41, Davie Albarran's sister, and her husband Angel Nunez, 38, were charged with felony accessory after the fact of a capital felony for allowing a fugitive with active warrants to hide at their home, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Madeline Albarran and Angel Nunez live on the 10800 block of Country Haven Drive in Lakeland, where Davie Albarran was found and why he was taken into custody in Polk County. Davie Albarran stayed at their home since November 2023, deputies said.

"We believed at the time that the Madeline Albarran and Angel Nunez were knowingly harboring Davie Albarran, but we had to gather evidence and proof that they knew he was a fugitive from justice on these horrible child sex abuse charges," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "These two knowingly helped Davie Albarran hide from law enforcement, and had been doing so for months. Now they are both facing a very serious felony charge."

Davie Albarran remains in custody at the Polk County Jail on out-of-county warrants awaiting extradition to the Osceola County Jail.