Ambulance trapped in severely flooded streets near downtown Orlando during Hurricane Ian

Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
20
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:21 PM EDT, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:50 AM EDT until THU 6:45 AM EDT, Seminole County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:59 AM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Osceola County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 AM EDT until THU 6:30 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:16 AM EDT until THU 6:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:30 AM EDT until THU 10:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:13 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from THU 5:27 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Ambulance trapped in severely flooded streets near downtown Orlando during Hurricane Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4:59AM
Hurricane Ian
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - An ambulance got trapped in extremely flooded streets in the SoDo District of Orlando early Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian lashed the area with downpours and high wind gusts. The system downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning.

FOX 35's Dave Puglisi was driving in the area of South Orange Avenue and Silver Court when he spotted the ambulance. Video and photos from the scene shows water levels almost as high as the Silver Court street sign. 

"Crews are moving through waist to chest deep water trying to get to the ambulance," Puglisi tweeted. 

Another vehicle in the area was submerged with water up to its windows. Additional flooding was found on South Lucerne, South Orange and Ponce de Leon – all streets surrounding Lake Lucerne.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for several Central Florida counties amid Ian. 

In downtown Orlando, the traffic light post holding the sign for Livingston Street took a beating during the storm and was almost completely torn down. 

Incredible video shows a boat that washed up onto someone's yard in Cape Coral, Florida as the area dealt with massive flooding from Hurricane Ian.

It's not known where the boat came from.

It's not known where the boat came from.

VIDEO: Boat washes up into front yard of Florida home during Hurricane Ian

Incredible video shows a boat that washed up onto someone's yard in Cape Coral, Florida as the area dealt with massive flooding from Hurricane Ian.

In Sanford, there was damage to St. Johns River Steak & Seafood Restaurant next to Lake Monroe. It appears to be an awning at the front entrance was ripped off and tangled by the wind.

